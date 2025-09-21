THE Chelstone Local Court has heard how a pastor of Glory of Christ video-calls women while naked on WhatsApp and Facebook, in the presence of his wife. This is a matter in which Nicolas Mukangwa, 32, of Ng’ombe Compound, has sued his wife, Naomi Lungu, 30, for divorce. It was also revealed that Mukangwa was caught having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend at his landlord’s funeral, resulting in a K1,000 fine for breaking tradition. Standing before Magistrates Charity Milambo and Elizabeth Zulu, Mukangwa gave a disjointed account when asked to give his statement. Mukangwa accused his wife of being quarrelsome and violent, stating that she threatened to kill herself and their children with poison. He also claimed that she attempted...