DANCEHALL and Hip-hop artiste B Flow says he hung up the phone the first time former US President Barack Obama called, thinking it was a prank. B Flow says many of the memes that circulated about Obama helped boost his social media presence and visibility. Featuring on The Table with Chimweka, B Flow was asked about his fashion sense and he revealed that he once wore a suit at his graduation that people called a “brown envelope.” “I do, I think I do. But you know, as humans, we also grow. We develop. Sometimes this development takes place as a result of your surroundings and the people that you surround yourself with. Sometimes it could be you meet a partner...