After 20 years in music, in 2023, the five-star general Ozzy announced his retirement and held his final show. However, he now says he only retired from actively creating music in the studio and not from performing on stage. The Chimutengo hitmaker explained that he did this to ease fans’ expectations about when new music would be released. Speaking on Zed 6 to 6, Ozzy said he frequently meets fans who are eager for new music from him. Asked about new music, Ozzy said fans should stay glued to his socials, as new tracks are coming soon. “…since we’re living in the social media age, let them just keep up with what’s happening on social media. Pretty soon, let me...