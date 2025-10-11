Fweba Ku Chaume hitmaker Chile One says he is not bothered by the accident he had, insisting it was minor and far from the exaggerated reports. He says accidents can happen anywhere at any time, and all we need to do is keep praying for God’s protection. On Friday night last week, Chile One was involved in a road traffic accident along Mosi-oa-Tunya Road, near the junction that leads to Arthur Wina School in Lusaka. During a Facebook live stream, which he later deleted, Chile One said he was experiencing problems with his eyes, possibly due to lack of sleep. “…I’m having a problem with my eyes. I don’t know whether it’s because of less sleep. After the Ndola Eagle...