Umusepela Chile says his music is like medicine for the soul, created to heal, inspire, and keep listeners going, while carrying a message of positive change. He also says while competition among artistes is natural, true collaboration should place art above rivalry, without letting business interests overshadow creativity. In an interview with Diggers Lite, Promise Chile Chitalu, alias Umusepela Chile, revealed how his passion for music began and what inspired him to create the songs he felt were missing in the industry. “Umusepela Chile is a person who has always wanted to contribute something to something. Yeah, it can be music, it can be whatever. So, my name is Promise Chile Chitalu. I was born in Lusaka, then we moved...