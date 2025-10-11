Singer, songwriter, and record producer Jordan Katembula, known as JK, says many legendary artistes struggle to release new music because they fear it won’t live up to their past hits. JK says he has 25 songs but can’t decide which to release, fearing they won’t match his old hits. Speaking on the special edition of Fakapo Vocal on Hot FM recently, JK said he’s impressed with the consistency of today’s artistes but urged them to push harder for international recognition for Zambian music. He opened the show with Balekuzembeleka, followed by Nkafikilisha featuring Louie X, and closed with Kasilimu. Asked what has kept him consistent throughout his music journey, JK said it’s his love for what he does. “It’s about...