WHILE we were all out here thinking the streets of Facebook were unusually quiet the last few days, a silent battle of degrees was actually brewing somewhere in the background. I know some people aren’t as active online, but even still, you must have stumbled upon a post about degrees somewhere. Let me fill you in on the source of the drama. The conflict began when Dr Kunda Phiri, a proud holder of four degrees and a single mum of twin girls, announced that she earned her four university degrees by the age of 30. Well, she has earned every right to brag, after all, four degrees is no small feat, but for some, her celebratory posts were taken as...