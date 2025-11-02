THE growing trend of generating music using Artificial Intelligence is troubling, especially when musicians replicate the work of others. While gospel artiste Abel Chungu acknowledges that AI is here to stay, he urges the industry to “honour and respect the real artistes”. Chungu shares that it is painful to see years of one’s effort and creativity reproduced by technology, allowing others to present it as their own with just the click of a button. Recently, gospel musician Prophet DM Siame, best known for his trending song ‘Monekela Pa Bana Bandi’ (Burning Bush), stirred public debate after claims surfaced that he used AI to produce the track. Addressing critics, Prophet Siame dismissed the backlash, stating that much of it was driven...