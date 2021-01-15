MEDICAL practitioner Dr Wezi Sunkutu says the recalling of drugs from circulation is normal practice and is part of the systems that have been put in place to ensure quality assurance to the citizenry. And Dr Sunkutu says Zambia does not need a lockdown but enhanced adherence to prescribed prevention measures and increased capacity to conduct mass testing, which is key to effective COVID-19 management. In an interview, Dr Sunkutu said drug recalls were normal and were usually effected in batches. “It’s part of procedure, I mean, systems are made...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.