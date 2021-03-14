President Edgar Lungu (r) waves at some party cadres at Freedom Statue shortly after laying wreaths during the Youth Day commemorations on March 12, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says his government has continued creating a better Zambia for all by providing inspirational and visionary leadership as well as promoting inclusive governance. And President Lungu says his government shall continue to ensure that the country enjoys peace ahead of this year’s general election, adding that the law will take its full course on any erring individuals. He was speaking during this year’s National Youth Day celebrations, Friday, commemorated under the theme “enhancing national development through sustainable youth partnerships”. President Lungu called on youths to reject political...