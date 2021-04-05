LAW Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga has backed the Electoral Process Amendment Bill and supported the position that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is the only institution which can announce results. And Shonga says despite the short amount of time left in which to adequately provide for prisoners voting, it would be unconstitutional not to realise the Constitutional Court judgment. Meanwhile, ECZ commission secretary Bob Musenga says those in prisons are the ones who will be allowed to vote and not those in police detention because they have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.