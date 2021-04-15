SESHEKE UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe says the suspended sentence he has been handed by the court has rejuvenated him and that he will now re-contest his seat in the August elections. On Monday Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata handed Kang’ombe a two-year suspended sentence and a K10,000 fine for assault and abduction of two police officers. Magistrate Malata told Kangombe that he risks a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offence in the next two years. In an interview, Kangombe said he would re-contest his seat in...



