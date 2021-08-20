THE Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has cautioned banks and other reporting entities to be on high alert for criminals who might try transferring their money to off-shore accounts during the transition period and beyond. And the FIC anticipates that illegal activities by criminal elements will rise as a result of the post-August 12 general elections. This is according to a cautionary statement to reporting entities in the Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism and proliferation regime of Zambia issued by the FIC, Friday. FIC has encouraged the reporting entities to...
