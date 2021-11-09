THE University of Zambia management says the three UNZA unions which have decided to be on go slow without exhausting legally constituted procedures are breaching the law. And the UNZA management says government cannot be coerced into resolving the K700 million debt which the institution owes in gratuities and pension benefits, overnight, because there are many areas of priority requiring the same attention. Meanwhile, UNZA vice-chancellor Professor Luke Mumba says he does not run the university as if it belongs to him. On Friday last week, the University of Zambia...



