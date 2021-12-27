UPND secretary general Batuka Imenda with his deputy Patrick Mucheleka (r) during a briefing at the party’s secretariat in Lusaka on March 18, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says all PF members that wish to join the UPND are free to do so. Commenting on former defence minister Davies Chama’s remarks that Mulenga Sata lacked the discipline that his father, late president Micheal Sata had, Imenda said Mulenga could not be judged based on someone’s personal opinion. “UPND is a party of choice, it’s the people’s party and it is the most popular party as of now. Defections from other parties have been ongoing even when we were in the opposition, anybody…...