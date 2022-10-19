FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says he is ready to publish documents proving that First Quantum Minerals sent $150,000 to the former ruling party’s bank account, asking the mining firm to target its anger towards the ACC because the investigative wing is the one which brought out that information. Meanwhile, Transparency International Zambia executive director Maurice Nyambe says the questionable money transactions between FQM and PF heighten the need for legislation which will regulate financing of political parties. On Tuesday, Mwila revealed that the Anti-Corruption Commission questioned him on US$150,000 which was transferred to the former ruling party’s account from First Quantum Minerals between 2019 and 2021, a deal which was brokered by late Alexander Chikwanda. But FQM Government…...



