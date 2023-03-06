MINISTER of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the exchange rate is depreciating at a fast rate because of the excessive debts left by the PF. The Minister was speaking in the National Assembly, Thursday, when Shiwang’andu PF member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo raised a point of order wondering why the government had increased the statutory reserve ratio when the economy had become unbearable. Earlier, Kamfinsa PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe asked the minister if the government was aware that the increase in the Statutory Reserve Ratio and Monetary Policy Rate by the Bank of Zambia had adversely affected the economy. “In your response Honourable Minister you have said that this increment does not imply an increase…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.