VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has urged the new dawn government to stick to the laws of the country and not try to avenge the wrongs done to them previously. And Mwaanga says law enforcement agencies should investigate corruption matters thoroughly. In an interview, Mwaanga said in his view, the UPND administration was doing its best to cope with opposition parties, especially the PF. “In my view, I think they (UPND) are doing their best to cope with the opposition parties especially PF who had a very poor record in government in terms of the way they treated the opposition when they were in power for 10 years. I do hope that UPND, who are a lot more mature and have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.