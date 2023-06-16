Justice Charles Kafunda, World Bank Director Dr Sahr Kpundeh and Ministry of Justice Permanent Secretary Thandiwe Daka during the launch of the Zambia Judiciary Sector Public Expenditure and Institutional Review report on Thursday

WORLD Bank Country Director Dr Sahr Kpundeh has noted with concern that Zambia has outdated court infrastructure and persistent institutional weaknesses which continue to affect judicial service delivery. And Chief Justice Mumba Malila says inadequate funding and weak accountability mechanisms have resulted in delayed delivery of justice and low public trust in the Judiciary. Speaking during the launch of the Zambia Judiciary Sector Public Expenditure and Institutional Review report, Thursday, Dr Kpundeh said strengthened judicial institutions were critical to achieving Zambia’s development priorities. “The World Bank recognises the critical role played by the justice sector in strengthening governance and accountability in Zambia as well as in ensuring that citizens get speedy redress of their grievances. We see the importance of…...