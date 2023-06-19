MATERO PF member of parliament Miles Sampa says party vice-president Given Lubinda and deputy Secretary General Nickson Chilangwa should start by suspending themselves. Commenting on Lubinda’s recent remarks that the party would not hesitate to sanction any member of parliament or ordinary members who breach party interests, Sampa said Lubinda and Chilangwa didn’t want a convention. “It should start with them, the interest of the party is to go to the convention, they don’t want a convention. They should start by suspending themselves. Don’t make up rules from the blues. You quote the constitution, ‘what have they broken’? I am told they are reprimanding my good friend Easterner Honourable (Davison) Mung’andu, we all heard what he said, he just condemned…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.