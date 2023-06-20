LEADER of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile says Kawambwa PF member of parliament Nickson Chilangwa’s absence from the National Assembly is being blown out of proportion. And PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga has lamented that Chilangwa is a victim of abuse by the justice system, which is expected to give him special treatment as a person with a disability. The Kawambwa Magistrates’ Court recently issued a bench warrant against Chilangwa for failure to appear before court, a decision the member of parliament challenged in the Lusaka High Court. Chilangwa has, however, not been attending parliamentary proceedings for a couple of days now prompting a point of order from Solwezi East UPND member of parliament Dr Alex Katakwe,…...



