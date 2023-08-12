TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank TAyali says government is aware of an anticipated and planned protest by truck drivers using the Zambian route into the DRC slated for August 15, 2023. Tayali disclosed in a statement, Friday, that the intended protest is meant for truck drivers destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo to boycott entering that country for alleged unfair treatment of the drivers in the DRC. In the statement issued by the ministry’s public relations officer, Ndubi Mvula, Tayali said government was concerned with the disruption to traffic flow caused by congestion when protests are undertaken at Kasumbalesa. “Government is aware of the anticipated and planned work protest by truck drivers using the Zambian route into the Democratic…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.