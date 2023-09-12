PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commenced his six-day state visit to China by laying a wreath at the six-meter high statue that immortalises former Chinese President Deng Xiaoping. And President Hichilema has toured the Yantian International Container Terminal, one of the largest deep-water ports in the world, saying that it is one of the companies that government is inviting to partner with Zambia in the development of inland port infrastructure. In a Facebook posting, Monday, President Hichilema said he was inspired by President Deng’s story who was widely credited for China’s massive economic transformation that started in the 1970s. “This morning in Shenzhen City, southern China, we began our programme by paying tribute to former Chinese President, His Excellency Deng Xiaoping…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.