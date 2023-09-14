THE board of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has elected Bishop Joseph Kazhila as its new Chairperson. Bishop Kazhila takes over from Jack Kalala who was relieved of his duties on August 2, 2023. Announcing Bishop Khazila’s appointment in a statement, Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda said Bishop Kazhila was elected by the ZNBC Board, Thursday, September 14. “On August 4, 2023, and pursuant to the powers vested in me in Article 270 of the Constitution of Zambia, as amended by the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, I relieved the then ZNBC Board Chair Mr. Jack Kalala of his duties. I wish to inform the nation that the ZNBC Board at its sitting held…...



