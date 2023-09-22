PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says former president Edgar Lungu is still president of the opposition political party, but he is not in active politics. And Nakacinda says everyone is saying “alebwelelapo” because they’ve realised that Lungu performed much better than UPND. Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Nakacinda said Lungu had delegated his powers to vice-president Given Lubinda. “The PF are listening to what the Zambian people are saying and the Zambian people have begun to echo the words that the former president performed much better. I am telling you that the former president has come to the fore because of the failure by those who are in government to perform, the economy is biting. Today, I…...



