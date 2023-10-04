EDUCATION Minister Douglas Syakalima has urged teachers who apply to rural areas to stay there once they are recruited. Syakalima was responding to Mulobezi UPND member of parliament Raphael Mabenga who wanted to know when government would stop the trend of transferring teachers without replacing them. “Honourable minister, when are these transfers going to stop? Because last week we were talking about 71. As I’m speaking today, the document I have says we have 78 teachers missing in Mulobezi. When are we going to stop this activity of transferring teachers without replacement?” asked Mabenga. In response, Syakalima said teachers would only be transferred after four years of service unless in instances of reuniting couples or on medical grounds. “These instances…...



