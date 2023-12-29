MINISTER of Health Sylvia Masebo has revealed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 111 new cases of cholera while five patients have died during the same period. And Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government will reinforce the Statutory Instrument of 2018 that criminalises the issue of indiscriminate disposal of waste and also pronounces vending as public nuisance. Speaking during an Inter-ministerial press briefing on the cholera situation, Thursday, Masebo said the cumulative national total since January 2023 is 2,473 cases with 74 lives lost cumulatively. “It’s saddening that in the last 24 hours, 111 cases have been recorded across the country and we have lost five patients during the same period. The…...



