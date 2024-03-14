PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says there is need to curtail travels and workshops for all arms of government and channel funds towards food security due to the declaration of a National Disaster. And President Hichilema says Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda has brought sanity to the Commission since his appointment. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has insisted that investigative wings should thoroughly investigate before effecting arrests, adding that there was no need for police to go with guns before arresting wrongdoers. Yesterday President Hichilema swore in State Counsels who included Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu, Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, Arshad Abdulla Dudhia and Kondwa Emily Sakala Chibiya....



