Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making his remarks during the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development strategic plan and balance score card meeting at Government complex in Lusaka on Wednesday 6th March -Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says KCM will be brought to order if investigations prove that there was a security breach which led to the death of two illegal miners at the Cop 5 KCM dump site in Chingola. And Kabuswe says illegal mining is not an activity that will stop today because it is a legacy matter. Meanwhile, Kabuswe has refuted claims that the presidential gulfstream was used to pick IRH investors, adding that some people just photoshopped an image to demonise President Hakainde Hichilema. On Tuesday, Police reported that two illegal miners died while one survived after the earth collapsed and buried them as they conducted mining activities at Cop 5 KCM dump site in Chingola....