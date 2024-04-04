Ministry of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu gives a speech during the launch of the Zambian Parliamentary Caucus on Environment and Climate Change (ZPCECC) Strategic Plan on Monday, October 17, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu says citizens will have to go through the pain of increased electricity tariffs in order to assist Zesco in meeting the growing energy demand in the country. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Nzovu said Zesco would also generate revenue through increased electricity tariffs. “We’re talking to consumers. I think one fact we cannot overlook is that whatever service you receive, you have to pay for it. If you’re going to produce electricity at 10 cents a kilowatt per hour and sell it at five cents a kilowatt per hour, obviously you’re going to accumulate debt. The numbers will show you that you will crush. So obviously the call by Zesco,...