POLICE in Ndola have arrested their colleague, Inspector Sililo Inyambo, for allegedly shooting to death an 18-year-old who was trying to buy some mealie meal. According to a statement issued by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, Wednesday, Inspector Inyambo is alleged to have opened fire during a commotion at Mushili market on Tuesday as community members tried to ransack a track that was off loading mealie meal. Mweemba stated that the deceased, Kennedy Zulu, succumbed to gunshot wounds while two others sustained bullet wounds. “Be informed that there was a shooting incident at Mushili market which occurred today on 09 April, 2024 at 16:20 hours in Mushili township, Ndola. Female Catherine Mwanza aged 34 of Mushili Kasengu reported that male...