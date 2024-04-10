POLICE in Ndola have arrested their colleague, Inspector Sililo Inyambo, for allegedly shooting to death an 18-year-old who was trying to buy some mealie meal. According to a statement issued by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba, Wednesday, Inspector Inyambo is alleged to have opened fire during a commotion at Mushili market on Tuesday as community members tried to ransack a track that was off loading mealie meal. Mweemba stated that the deceased, Kennedy Zulu, succumbed to gunshot wounds while two others sustained bullet wounds. “Be informed that there was a shooting incident at Mushili market which occurred today on 09 April, 2024 at 16:20 hours in Mushili township, Ndola. Female Catherine Mwanza aged 34 of Mushili Kasengu reported that male...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.