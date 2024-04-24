MINISTER of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali says the country is experiencing a lot of interest, as well as an influx of new airlines. And Tayali says if local engineering companies don’t rise up to the challenge of conducting reputable construction works, the Chinese will fill up the void. Speaking during the official opening of the Aviation Week Africa Summit, Monday, Tayali said Zambia was recording an influx of new airlines. “This country is experiencing something that’s never been seen before. I think that you will recall that since the establishment of the Zambia Airports Corporation we were able to process close to two million, three hundred thousand passengers last year. That is a record high. We’re also experiencing a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.