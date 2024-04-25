LUSAKA lawyer, Jonas Zimba, says he wants to see a cordial relationship between judges and lawyers. And Zimba laments that Zambia is degenerating into a place where people want to perpetuate vengeance. Speaking when he featured on the Conversation Podcast, Saturday, Zimba said he currently didn’t think a lawyer could walk up to a judge in order to seek guidance. “LAZ must be able to exist for the benefit of the people in society and the country at large. I want cordial relationships between those that govern and the Law Association of Zambia. I want to see a situation where the Law Association of Zambia will play an integral role in the development of young lawyers that are starting up...