POLICE say 10 people have died in Southern Province after consuming poisonous home-made beer. In a statement, Friday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that in Zimba District, two people died while five others were admitted to Kabanga Rural Health Centre, where they were battling for their lives after consuming beer suspected to have been made from methylated spirit. He stated that further investigations indicate that the seven victims made beer from methylated spirit by mixing it with sugar, which they consumed and began experiencing discomfort after a few hours. “Ten people have died in three different Districts of Southern Province after consuming a suspected poisonous home-made beer. In Zimba District, two people died while five others were admitted to...



