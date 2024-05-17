MPOROKOSO PF Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile says his party is comfortable with former president Edgar Lungu as their leader, wondering why the UPND gets unsettled whenever he interacts with people, despite considering him a weak opponent. Speaking during his appearance on KBN TV’s “The Big Hour” programme recently, Mundubile questioned why the ruling party couldn’t be comfortable having a weak opponent. “The issue of president Lungu, when you hear the arguments, it’s the opponents that are in the UPND who are saying that ‘you will not win’. I think that’s what is strange, okay, because why can’t they be comfortable with a weak opponent? Why are they not happy to say, ‘these are fronting this weak opponent, please encourage...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.