THE Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) says three or four very good rainy seasons are needed to have higher water levels in the Kariba dam. Speaking when he featured on the “Red Hot Breakfast Show” Wednesday, ZRA Director of Water Resources and Environmental Management Christopher Chisense insisted that it would take a while to raise the water levels to normal in the Kariba Dam due to extreme weather events. “The information is there, and we’ve been doing a phases approach in terms of raising the water level at lake Kariba. But the environmental conditions have compounded the prevalence of extreme weather events, if I was to be specific, drought, poor rains, poor flows into the river. So you can’t have a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.