SOME clergymen on the Copperbelt on Wednesday asked President Hakainde Hichilema to consider introducing subsidies on mealie meal and fuel even just for six months. And President Hichilema says government worries about the prices of mealie meal and fuel day and night. Meanwhile, President Hichilema has reiterated that the UPND government is against homosexuality. Speaking during the Copperbelt Clergy Interactive Meeting, Wednesday, Kitwe District Pastors Fellowship Chairperson Raddy Lewilla said people were suffering because the cost of living was too high. “You’ve successfully restructured the debt and attracted foreign investment, that’s another milestone that your government has done and we’re grateful. The church firmly supports your commitment to fight against corruption. However, the fight of corruption shouldn’t just end at...



