A BATTALION of police officers yesterday blocked Socialist Party (SP) officials from conducting their rally in Kitwe despite authorising them to go ahead a day before. SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali says UPND is running a failed and fearful government which cannot deal with facts. On Friday, Police had initially denied SP permission to hold a rally at Kitwe’s Changanamai grounds but overturned that decision in the evening. But as party officials were gearing up to mount their stage at the grounds on Saturday morning, some officers arrived and informed them that they had been instructed to “secure” the premises, urging them to air out any grievances to the commanding officer. Speaking shortly after their activities were disrupted, Dr...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.