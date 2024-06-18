UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says government has lost confidence in itself and that is why it’s afraid of allowing opposition members to be seen anywhere in public. On Sunday, UKA Communications Chairperson Silavwe Jackson claimed that armed police officers and UPND cadres stopped alliance leaders from attending church services on the Copperbelt. In an interview, Monday, Sikota said government wouldn’t be worried about opposition leaders attending church services if it had confidence in itself. “Clearly, you have a government which has lost confidence in itself. Now, I know that it’s 100 percent of Zambians who have lost confidence in the UPND government. I used to think that it was only the people in the opposition and the ordinary people in...



