Energy Minister Peter Kapala addresses delegates during the first quarter budget and economic performance briefing by the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on April 7, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has insisted that critical institutions like hospitals and water utilities are being exempted from load-shedding. Bu Kapala says some health institutions are technically impossible to isolate given how they are embedded in the Zesco transmission system, but promises that they’ll be cushioned by the Presidential Solar initiative. Giving a Ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Friday, Kapala said the current load on exempted institutions stood at 122 Megawatts. “I wish to inform this August House that abruption in the schedules, coupled with longer hours of load shedding maybe experienced due to unforeseen technical faults or thefts of installations, coupled with excessive consumption of power beyond the available allocated power. Nonetheless, in implementing the load shedding programme,...