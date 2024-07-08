PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s Political Advisor Levy Ngoma says he has never sent anyone to negotiate with Emmanuel Jay Banda after the Petauke central independent MP named him as a suspect in the abduction case. Recently, a conversation leaked in which two senior government officials were heard asking Banda to refute ever naming anyone involved in his abduction. In the said audio, Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana and his Home Affairs counterpart Dickson Matembo, were heard asking Banda to say that his statement to the police did not mention any of his abductors and that the whole experience was a figment of his imagination. As the conversation progressed, however, Kawana was heard quizzing Banda on whether it...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.