\CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has urged citizens not to worry about Tanzania’s decision to withdraw from supplying maize to the country because government is addressing the issue. Last week, Tanzania’s National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) notified the Zambian government of its move to stop supplying maize due to Zambia’s failure to fulfil contractual obligations regarding payment. Commenting in an interview, Mweetwa said several government ministries were dealing with the matter. “All I can say about that one is that that transaction is being handled by the government through its relevant agencies such as DMMU. As you know that importation is bordering on this drought and disaster situation and also the Food Reserve Agency, so I know from the information...



