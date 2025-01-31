THE Zambia Police Service and ZICTA have announced the arrest of three individuals for circulating inflammatory statements regarding the alleged health status of President Hakainde Hichilema. Last week, rumours circulated on social media that President Hichilema’s health was failing. This forced Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu to warn those circulating such “malicious information, especially the Tonse Alliance”, to desist from doing so. In a joint statement, Friday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga and ZICTA Director General Eng Collins Mbulo identified the arrested individuals as Daniel Chitendwe, aged 27, of Kitwe; Abraham Kapya, aged 34, of Kitwe; and Mwale Siliya, aged 27, of Kalulushi. The duo said the suspects had been charged with harassment utilizing means of electronic communication. “The...



