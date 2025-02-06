COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has described the current political situation in the country as tense. And Caritas Zambia Executive Director Fr Gabriel Mapulanga says the Electoral Commission of Zambia needs to have more authority to punish those violating electoral rules. Meanwhile, Fr Mapulanga says at the moment, many people in Zambia are struggling. Speaking on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Tuesday, Fr Chikoya said things would get worse as the country gravitated towards 2026. “I would describe it as tense, as we gravitate towards 2026, things will get even quite charged. We hear stories that ‘we are better than they were’, we do note that there’s been improvements here and there but we are...



