Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have denied allegations circulating in the public domain regarding the purported abduction of Chanda Nonde, clarifying that he was arrested for hate speech and publishing of false information. Meanwhile, police have cautioned against the deliberate spread of falsehoods and the misuse of terms such as ‘abduction’ when they are executing their constitutional mandate to maintain law and order. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Nonde was arrested in accordance with the law. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to respond to the allegations and misinformation circulating in the public domain regarding the purported abduction of Chanda Nonde. We wish to categorically clarify the facts surrounding this matter: Contrary to assertions of abduction, Mr. Chanda Nonde has been...