PRICEWATER Coopers (PwC) Country Senior Partner Andrew Chibuye says the continued upward adjustment in the Monetary Policy Rate has not been effective as expected because the intervention is acting as a pain killer. Meanwhile, Chibuye has predicted that 2025 will be a tough year but with more opportunities for entrepreneurs and individuals to earn a living. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TV’s COSTA programme, Sunday, Chibuye said the continued upward adjustment of the MPR helped to stabilise the economy in the short term. “The real solution is if you understand the discussion that we have had in terms of how inflation is actually manifesting in Zambia. When you are adjusting the Monetary Policy Rate at the end, it’s not...



