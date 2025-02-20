PF faction vice president Given Lubinda has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately remove and replace Electoral Commission of Zambia chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis and other known partisan commissioners affiliated to the ruling UPND. And Lubinda says it’s highly unlikely that government will catch anyone who might be keeping huge sums of money in their homes because the transition period is long enough to exchange bank notes without raising suspicion. Meanwhile, Lubinda says former president Edgar Lungu’s Plan B has been adopted by the Tonse Alliance. Speaking at a press briefing, Tuesday, Lubinda said the country could not continue to have an ECZ led by known party card carrying members of the UPND. “From their [ECZ] conduct in Petauke, we...



