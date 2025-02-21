THE Copperbelt University (CBU) says some lessons that have not yet been conducted physically at Mpika Satellite Campus are scheduled to commence in the coming week. This week, a concerned student wrote to News Diggers expressing his displeasure with how CBU students were being treated at Mpika campus. The student complained that students at the Mpika campus were neglected, adding that from December, they were not learning some courses which were being taught at the Main Campus. “Good morning News Diggers, I’m writing this with heavy heart and displeasure with how the Copperbelt University is treating their students at their Satellite campus (Mpika Campus). All students pay the same amount as those at main campus but the services offered doesn’t...



