THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has wished Pope Francis a quick recovery. Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital last week with a respiratory infection. He has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. In a letter addressed to the Pope dated February 20, 2025, ZCCB president Ignatius Chama stated that brothers and sisters in faith had been praying ever since they learnt of Pope Francis’ illness. “On behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), the Catholic Faithful in Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I am sending you our heartfelt best wishes for your quick recovery in this time of hospitalisation. Ever since we learnt of your illness, we have been praying...



