CHINA has donated 1,870 metric tonnes of rice to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to mitigate the effects of drought. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Friday, China’s Minister Counsellor Wang Sheng said the aid was as a result of the meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. He said the smooth handover of the first batch of Rice aid showed that China was committed to its friendship with Zambia. “The smooth hangover of the first batch of rice aid proves that we remain committed to implementing the consensus reached by the two heads of state. During the meeting last September in Beijing, the two heads of state reached important consensus on sharing development opportunities...



